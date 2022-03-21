Hundreds lined the street, holding daffodils, this morning as Isilda Lang’s funeral cortege took her on her last journey from her home on Scott Road, Burngreave, to her funeral at Grenoside Crematorium.

Mourners stood at the side of the road carrying the yellow flowers which symbolised spring, which Isilda was hoping to see in her garden again this year.

Isilda arrived in Sheffield as refugees fleeing Augusto Pinochet’s Chile in 1977, settling in the city which she came to love.

She was known across Burngreave for her work in setting up and running the St James Church playgroup in 1985, a group still running there to this day.

It was one of many roles she had locally. She was also a centre officer in the Red Cross, providing aid on the ground at the Hillsborough disaster among other tasks over the years.

She died aged 68 in February at the Northern General Hospital’s Macmillan Palliative Care Unit, after a long battle with cancer.

Isilda, son, Jamito, said he was surprised and flabbergasted by the show of community support for his mum.

He said: “Holding daffodils was a great idea – it meant everyone could participate. I don’t know how many people were there, but we gave out 200 daffodils, and many brought their own.

"Mum never used to want to be the centre of attention –- but I think she would have wept and felt honoured.

“The main thing with the daffodils is that mum loved her garden, and it kept her going. They symbolise spring and new beginnings.”

Her husband, Jamie, said he was extremely pleased at the support people had shown for his wife.

Among those carrying daffodils were mums who use the playgroup Isilda set up.

Beth Willoughby said Isilda had told her she must keep playgroup running. Beth said: “We’re going to keep the playgroup going.”

Isilda’s final contribution to the city has been making a recipe book with friends about the food their children ate when being childminded by Isilda. So far it’s raised over £2,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.