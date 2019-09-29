Hundreds of life-saving devices installed as Westfield Health celebrates World Heart Day
Sheffield-based Westfield Heath is celebrating World Heart Day today as it marks the installation of an estimated 200 life-saving defibrillators across South Yorkshire.
In a statement, the non-profit health and wellbeing provider said the move was part of the organisation's dedication towards making a healthy difference to the public.
"Westfield Health's Charitable Trust pledged to fund the life-saving equipment in 2003 in partnership with the South Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
"Since then, a record number of defibrillators have been installed across the region as a direct result."
Chairman of Westfield Health, Graham Moore said having a defibrillator within access could save lives, a reason why the company has been dedicated to supporting such installations for years.
“Cardiac arrest happens suddenly and the only chance of survival is having access to a defibrillator nearby.
"Every second counts and as each minute passes without help, it causes an increased risk of fatality," he said.
Westfield Health has also commissioned individual projects where community members from areas without the device in the required radius have also had the opportunity to apply for funding.
Neil Hayter from Sheffield Blinds UK successfully campaigned to install a defibrillator within his local community of Beauchief.
“This summer, we fundraised to install a Defibrillator outside our showroom. Westfield Health very kindly donated the defibrillator and we raised £600 for the heated wall cabinet.
"Following the success of our fundraising campaign, we have decided to set up a small charity Defibs 4 Sheffield to install Public Access Defibrillators in other locations.”
Dr Richard Dachtler from Woodseats Medical Centre along with Williams Electricals also recently fitted a box with support from Westfield Health.
As part of the project, Dr Dachtler is offering free training for anyone looking to learn CPR skills which will include lessons on how to use the defibrillator.
Defibrillators shock the heart to restore its natural rhythm after suffering a cardiac arrest and this volt of electricity is the only way to restart the heart.
These life-saving devices give bystanders the power to help as no training is required to use an AED (automated external defibrillator).
Westfield Health will continue this initiative next year as they consider applications for future projects.