Hundreds gather to remember Sheffield dad who died just weeks weeks after sepsis diagnosis
Hundreds of people gathered for a mini-music festival to remember and celebrate the life of a devoted dad who died just two weeks after being diagnosed with a killer condition.
Devastated friends and relatives are still coming to terms with the loss of popular Dan Hallam who was struck down with sepsis at Christmas 2017 and died aged just 43.
Those relatives and best mates gathered for the second annual Danlines Festival at The Fat Cat in Kelham Island on Saturday, September 7.
The Kelham Island Brewery also crafted a special ale called ‘Beer a lot more Dan’.
More than 300 people turned out to enjoy some live music and to raise over £1000 for the Sepsis Trust.
Dan's cousin Charissa Newsome, aged 42, a mum-of-two from Wincobank who helped to organiser the event, said: “People who had never met Dan also attended saying that they wanted to support the event as they knew of friends who had experienced sepsis and were very touched by Dan's story.
“Dan would have been truly overwhelmed and moved by the event and I am confident everyone would have left with a 'hug from Dan'. “
A similar musical event called BritFest was held in the summer at the Britannia Inn at Tupton and managed to raise more than £500 for the Sepsis Trust and specialist stroke services in Derbyshire.
Relatives of Dan previously told how the Beighton electrician thought he was coming down with the flu as he opened presents with his young daughter, Joy, on Christmas Day.
His condition worsened and by Boxing Day he was in hospital fighting for life after being diagnosed with sepsis.
The blood poisoning disease spread throughout his body and a medical team later had to amputate both his legs.
Just two weeks after being diagnosed Dan - described as a 'million in one bloke' by relatives - was dead.
Sepsis kills around 45,000 people in the UK every year.
Early symptoms of sepsis can include:-
*A fever or low body temperature
*Chills and shivering
*A fast heartbeat, and
*Fast breathing.
For more information visit https://sepsistrust.org