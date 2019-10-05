Hundreds of bikers gather near Sheffield ahead of annual armed forces 'Ride to the Wall'
Hundreds of bikers converged at Woodall services earlier this morning ahead of the 12th annual Ride to the Wall.
The riders are taking to the road today, Sunday October 5, to remember those who fought for our country as part of the Ride to the Wall, which aims to pay tribute to those who can ‘no longer ride by our side’.
It will see around 7,000 people from across the country meet at the National Memorial Arboretum, the UK’s year-round centre of Remembrance in Alrewas in Staffordshire which is part of The Royal British Legion family of charities.
The ride has raised almost £1million towards the upkeep of the centre since 2007.
The convey set off from Woodall Services at around 8:30am this morning.
The first motorcyclists are expected to arrive at the National Memorial Arboretum by 9.45am.
There will be musical entertainment from the British Army Band Catterick, Lt Col Thao Nguyen, Gari Glaysher, Abigail Carter-Simpson and Oliver Moriarty, followed by the service and wreath laying at 2pm.