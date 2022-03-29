Humberside Police Rural Task Force team conducts vehicle checks during weekend night patrols

The Humberside Police Rural Task Force team conducted a number of night patrols over the weekend aimed at stopping nighthawking (illegal metal detectors), poaching and other crimes.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:25 am
Land was searched using the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service drone.

A police spokesperson said: “Night time patrols were conducted over the weekend by the Rural Task Force with numerous vehicles being stop checked.

“Land in the area was also searched with the assistance of the Humberside Fire and Rescue’s drone for illegal metal detectors.”

Rural Task Force officers checked a number of vehicles during the weekend night patrols.