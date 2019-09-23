Human League founder and Heaven 17 star set for appearance at Sheffield Atkinsons store

The pop star will return to one of his childhood haunts – Atkinsons department store – on Monday, October 14, for the shop’s inaugural #InspiredBySheffield day.

He remembers trips to The Moor-based store with his mum in the 1960s as being “a big treat” and was still a regular even when he first hit the big time with the Human League in the late 1970s.

Heaven 17.

Martyn said he is looking forward to visiting the city’s oldest department store, which opened in 1872, to help staff and customers promote and celebrate the Steel City’s impact on the world.

The 63-year-old said: “I used to live in Broomhall flats, so the centre of town, and in particular the Moor, was our stomping ground. In the ‘70s Virgin Records had a store at the bottom of the Moor, and we would regularly pop into Atkinsons to visit the café, or even sometimes to buy records and clothes.”

Joining him at the event, held between noon and 2pm, will be Neil Anderson – author of the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide’ books that celebrate different decades in the city - and renowned Sheffield artist Matt Cockayne.

Heaven 17.

They will be there to celebrate the launch of the new ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield – The Limit Edition’ and will be available to sign copies.

Together they also hope to raise money for Atkinsons’ charity partner Weston Park Cancer Appeal.

Neil said: “I still remember my grandma recounting the splendid Christmas displays prior to the Sheffield Blitz.

“And her pride when the present store opened to great fanfare in 1960 – a full 20 years after the original store was flattened by the Nazis.

Martyn Ware.

“The store is a true survivor and it’s a true honour to have my own products on sale there.”

Matt Cockayne, whose artwork celebrates many of the city’s most iconic places, added: “My first job at 17 was working as a pot washer in Massarella’s within Atkinsons. I like the store and the fact it is a part of Sheffield’s fabric.”

Atkinsons store manager David Cartwright said: “We’ve been lucky enough to be part of the fabric of Sheffield for the past 147 years and I want to say a big thank you to our customers – old and new – that have been part of that journey. I also want to extend my thanks to our staff, who have played such a big part in our success story.

Atkinsons department store.

“The store has been inspired by the fantastic improvements to the Moor and have been updating and improving our store a result.

“We’re delighted to offer the best names in domestic appliances, cookshop, furniture, beds and other departments and we’re constantly checking out new trends so that we can add more to the store. Make sure you come in to see what’s new.”