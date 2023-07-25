A huge rave in Sheffield is being promoted with an overload of druggy language.
Foreverland boasts ‘mind-bending art, trippy stage visuals, interactive characters, and multi-sensory art installations'.
'Dopamine Dreams' says it will take clubbers to a ‘utopian dreamland awash with kaleidoscopic colour’ and let them submerge body parts in psychedelic paint, while ‘crazy characters in mad costumes’ roam the dancefloor.
The event, which promises a ‘cutting-edge soundtrack of house, tech and dance anthems’ is at the O2 Academy on Arundel Gate on October 6.
Foreverland founder Connor Scanlan said: “We've got you a total sensory overload, the ultimate sugar rush for the soul. Fancy taking a dopamine hit?!”