By David Walsh
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

A huge rave in Sheffield is being promoted with an overload of druggy language.

Foreverland boasts ‘mind-bending art, trippy stage visuals, interactive characters, and multi-sensory art installations'.

'Dopamine Dreams' says it will take clubbers to a ‘utopian dreamland awash with kaleidoscopic colour’ and let them submerge body parts in psychedelic paint, while ‘crazy characters in mad costumes’ roam the dancefloor.

The event, which promises a ‘cutting-edge soundtrack of house, tech and dance anthems’ is at the O2 Academy on Arundel Gate on October 6.

Foreverland founder Connor Scanlan said: “We've got you a total sensory overload, the ultimate sugar rush for the soul. Fancy taking a dopamine hit?!”

