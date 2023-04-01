Huge Kingdom and Pulse nightclub reunion event Taking place in Sheffield featuring Radio 1 DJ Dave Pearce

A whole host of top DJs are set to appear at a huge reunion party celebrating Sheffield’s legendary Kingdom and Pulse nightclubs later tonight (Saturday, April 1).

The reunion events were first launched during the Covid-19 lockdowns with thousands of people tuning in to watch original resident DJ Martin Wright play dance tracks popular at the noughties nightclubs during broadcasts on Facebook.

After weekly views of more than 6000, clubbers wanted to get together and bring back Kingdom and Pulse for one big night out. Following three sold out events in 2021 and 2022, the ‘Kingdom and Pulse Reunion’ is now celebrating its fourth event at the Leadmill on Saturday, April 1.

Legendary Radio 1 DJ Dave Pearce, who presented Dance Anthems on the station for over 10 years, is returning to headline the event, along with Romina Johnson (Atrful Dodger) who had a number two chart hit with ‘Moving Too Fast’ in 2000.

Clubbers enjoying the last event.

Fellow artist Soraya who had hits with ‘Now Your Gone’ and ‘Gordon's Groove’ will also be performing live. Other DJs popular in the 90s and noughties due to appear include Shaun Banger Scott, Naughty Nick and Martin Cheggers. They will be spinning the club bangers across three rooms from 3pm until 11pm on the day.

There is also a pre-party at Crystal Bar before the event themed around Kevin & Perry Go Large – a film released two decades ago starring Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke as two young lads on an adventure in clubbing capital Ibiza.

Martin and Paula Wright, who run the event, said in a joint statement: “This event goes from strength to strength with 80 per cent of tickets selling out within the first 24 hours of release.”

What started out as a bit of fun to get people though lockdown has now turned into sold out events every six months and offers the chance for the original ‘old skool clubbers’ from the 90s and noughties to relive some big nights out.

Clubbers at the last event.

For ticket information visit https://sheffieldclubbersreunion.com/