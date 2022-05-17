Hucknall Rotary is bringing the community together for town event this weekend

The event is taking place on Hucknall Market place from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 21, and will feature a variety of stalls and gazebos with local groups and organisations taking part.

Hucknall Rotary has confirmed that more than 30 local groups will be taking part, including Hucknall Tourism Regeneration, Hucknall Flower Arranging, Torkard Assembly and Carers in Hucknall, to name but a handful

All of them will be raising funds by selling merchandise, looking for new members to join them, promoting their cause and providing information about themselves to help spread the word around the town.

Community groups, causes and organisations will all be part of Hucknall Rotary event this weekend

Andrew Stone, from Hucknall Rotary, said: “We also have an entertainment area where there will be performances by the RPM Dance Band, dancing by local organisations and solo artists playing music all day

“As well as the stalls, within the main car park area we will have classic cars and a old bus from the Hucknall Heritage Vehicle Garage.”

In addition to the stalls, entertainment and attractions, there will also be a food and drink vehicle on site and a a coffee morning will be held at Hucknall Methodist Church.

Andrew continued: “It’s basically about these groups being able to tell the rest of the town that they’re there.

"It’s about getting the community together but also letting people know what’s in the community and to come and support it."

This will be the second time the event has been held, having first been staged in 2019 before Covid put a stop to it for two years.

Andrew continued: “After we had a good start in 2019, we had stop for Covid and it’s been a difficult two years for everyone.

"A lot of groups that were there before are not there now and a lot of other groups have since started up.