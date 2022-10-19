Hucknall fireworks champs firing up Halloween Spooktacular in the town
Two-time national fireworks champions Dynamite Fireworks of Hucknall will be showcasing their title-winning skills at this year’s Halloween Spooktacular.
Taking place at the Engine Room – formerly Rolls-Royce Leisure – on Watnall Road on October 30, the event will also feature a funfair, food and music.
Dynamite Fireworks claimed the national title again for the second year running back in the summer, beating off strong competition from two other national finalists with another spectacular display in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 at Newby Hall in Yorkshire.
Now, Hucknall folk can enjoy some Dynamite entertainment for Halloween weekend and get the Bonfire Night celebrations underway a week early.
Tickets for the event are available now online here.