The boss of Hucknall’s Arc Cinema is a step closer to a potential dream trip to Hollywood after making the shortlist for a special award.

Mark Gallagher has been nominated for the UK Cinema Heroes Award being run in association with the new Sam Mendes film Empire of Light.

To celebrate the film’s release, the UK Cinema Association and Searchlight Pictures are looking for the unsung cinema heroes keeping the magic of the big screen alive for communities up and down the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, Mark and his team have held huge fan events and promotions for films like Top Gun, Elvis and Jurassic World, as well as staging the first Ashfield Film Festival, being a big part of the first Hucknall Pride, holding video game competitions and events and a whole lot more besides.

Arc Cinema boss Mark Gallagher has been shortlisted for the unsung hero award

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the people of Hucknall have responded by voting for Mark in the online poll and helping him make the final top 10.

The winners will now be chosen by the production company with the top prize being a trip for two to Hollywood, along with a staff party for their cinema colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two runners-up will win a pair of tickets to a Searchlight Pictures or Disney red carpet premiere event in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arc Cinema boss Mark Gallagher has launched a new series of weekly accessibility screenings

Mark said: “It’s crazy really, a couple of the customers who I’m friends with sent me screenshots of what they said in their nominations and it almost brought a tear to my eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m a big film fan and I often say to my wife, if we lived in Hucknall and I didn’t work at the cinema, we’d think the Arc was mega because of all the stuff we do here and and that’s not me being big-headed, that’s just me speaking as huge film fan.

"The company’s slogan is ‘For The Love of Film’ and that’s why we do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hardly make any money on the big events we do, it’s purely about promoting film and cinema and making them family-friendly so everyone can be involved.

"This award is not a regular thing, it’s a one-off for this film and I had no idea it was going to happen and it was a shock to hear I was nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, to win the top prize and go to a Hollywood red carpet premiere would be a dream, proper bucket list material