A man killed in a tragic collision near Barnsley has been described as a “beautiful lad inside and out”.

Tributes have poured in for a man who died after being hit by an ambulance while riding a scooter in Hoylandswaine on Friday night (July 28).

The collision occurred on the A628 Barnsley Road, at the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road near to the Lord Nelson pub, Hoylandswaine, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said the scooter rider, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the collision at 10.25pm on Friday, but he sadly later died.

Shaun Jackson has been named locally as the victim of a fatal collision near Barnsley on Friday night (July 28). Photo: Facebook

Tributes have been made to the victim, named locally as Shaun Jackson, on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page. Loved ones have described the man as a “beautiful lad inside and out”, and the “most genuine person”.

Dan Greensmith wrote: “Couldn’t have ever met a nicer kid. Rest easy my brother, absolutely devastated.”

Janine Lowe said: “RIP. Absolutely devastating, still can’t believe it, he was such a great kid. Heartbreaking. condolences to his family.”

Russell Law wrote: “So many memories of us all growing up buddy, just can't believe it. Fly high up there man.”

Alexander Roberts said: “Didn’t matter who you were, he would always make time for you. Place won’t be the same without him. A truly tragic day.”

Elm Valley Scooter Club also said: “Sending out our condolences to Shaun Jackson, to his family and friends, who has tragically died in a RTA yesterday. Shaun was one of the Honda plonk gang who did the humberbridge ride with us. Sadly missed. RIP young man.”

A vigil was also held tonight (Sunday July 30) which saw over a hundred people gather at the site of the crash to pay their respects to the man.

South Yorkshire Police said yesterday (Sat): "We received a call from a member of the public and another report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service about a reported collision between an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call and a scooter.

"The scooter rider – a man aged in his 30s - was transported to hospital, but later sadly died from his injuries. The driver of the ambulance is assisting officers with enquiries.

"We request that the privacy of the victim's family is respected at this difficult time. We are again appealing for anyone with information to come forward."