How you can get involved in the star studded Sheffield premiere of There’s Something About Jamie

The Star revealed this week that the city is hosting the premiere on September 17 in recognition of the central role Sheffield has played in the film and earlier stage show.

There will also be fan area with spaces for 96 members of the public on the day.

The film was produced and directed by Sheffield based Warp Films and Jonathan Butterell; with filming in and around the city, involving many actors and supporting cast with Sheffield roots.

Sheffield Council and Warp Films are staging a free display of props and costumes from the film in the Winter Gardens from Friday September 17 to Saturday 25th September 25.

The Council has also paid for free community screenings around the city at the same time as the premiere.

They will be held at:

Everybody's Talking About Jamie 9th Feb to 25th Feb 2017 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Pictured are director Jonathan Butterell, and co wrtiters Tom Macrae and Dan Gillespie Sells, singer-songwriter of The Feeling. Picture: Chris Etchells

 The Film Unit at University of Sheffield

 Abbeydale Picture house (who will also be hosting an afterparty)

 Kelham Island Film Club

 The Civic in Barnsley

There will be afterparties in various places around the city.

Log onto at www.welcometoSheffield.co.uk/jamie to try apply for room in the fanspace

Coun Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the support in Sheffield for this brilliant film and the really positive impact it’s had on people across the city who have been involved from the start – from sharing local knowledge of the best locations to working on the production as cast and crew.

“Our city is known for its warm welcome, grit and vibrancy and you can see those themes running right through Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Sheffield-ers can be proud of the finished product and it’s only right that we celebrate it here. I hope everyone can get down to the display for an added experience that celebrates the whole story.”

Jonathan Butterell, who directed the film, said: “We couldn’t be more proud that Jamie New is coming home. On September 17 our film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie goes out to 240 countries and territories across the world on Amazon Prime Video and to cinemas across the country.

“From the Crucible Theatre and in the streets of our wonderful city and region we will celebrate our glorious rainbow diversity and come together in this place where we all belong to sing and dance and revel in the fabulousness of each and every one of us.”

Mark Herbert, joint chief executive of Warp Films, said: “To have our fabulous film celebrated back where it started at the iconic Crucible in our home city is a dream for us all.”

Dan Bates, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres, said: “From seeing Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s very first steps at the Crucible to it flourishing in London and beyond, we couldn’t be happier to welcome the film home.

"We’re so very proud to see how the show has grown from Sheffield Theatres’ original commission for the stage. Jamie holds a very special place in the collective heart of Sheffield, and it’s a delight to watch more and more people embrace Jamie with open arms.”