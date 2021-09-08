How to pick up premium goodie bags, free samples and discounts at opening of new fragrance shop in Sheffield

The Fragrance Shop, described as the UK’s largest independent fragrance retailer, will be opening in Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park.

The store will be located on Unit 5a Central Atrium, joining other retail giants like H Samuel, M&S, and Next.

This will be the second The Fragrance Shop store to open in the city of Sheffield after the firm moved into Meadowhall.

Crystal Peaks shopping centre

The opening of the store has created vacancies for five permanent members of staff in the local community.

Steve Brant, The Fragrance Shop’s Regional Director, said that he is “super excited” about the Crystal Peaks store opening, adding: “We at The Fragrance Shop pride ourselves on providing the very best shopping experience through our expertise and passion, and I am sure you will see both these factors in abundance when you come to visit us in our new Crystal Peaks store.”

Centre Manager, Lee Greenwood, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming The Fragrance Shop to Crystal Peaks. We know our customers will love their great range of fragrance brands and fantastic customer service. This store will be another great addition alongside the growing line-up of new names that have already opened at the centre this year.”

On the day of its launch, the store will be giving away premium goodie bags to the first 25 customers, and shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts and free samples throughout the day.