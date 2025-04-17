How running has helped Sheffield boy, seven, though the grief of losing his mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A seven-year-old ‘parkrunner’ from Sheffield may have achieved a record time for his age group last weekend.

Freddie Howarth ran a time of 21 minutes and three seconds - one second quicker than the record for his age - at the 5k Hillsborough Parkrun on Saturday.

Taking part in his first parkrun last summer, he has been training with Hallamshire Harriers since November and running in cross country competitions through Oughtibridge Primary School.

In August 2022, Freddie’s mum Faye Downing passed away aged 29 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. His grandad and Faye’s father Clive, 62, told The Star that running has given him “some focus” and “a boost of confidence”.

Freddie Howarth has taken to running

“After losing his mum, I would say he went into his shell a bit. He doesn’t really speak about his mum, but I know he loved her to bits.

“He just loves running, and his confidence has shot up.”

A keen runner himself, Clive introduced Freddie to parkrunning as a means of “spending quality time with him and giving him something active to do”.

Over the course of 14 runs since the middle of last year, he “progressed rapidly”.

“He took to running and we noticed his development, he kept getting faster and faster, and they all started calling him ‘fast Freddie’.”

It was then that they began looking at record times and found Roux Tucker, a seven-year- old boy from Devon who ran a 5k parkrun in 21 minutes and four seconds, and later earned the support of sports scientists at the University of Exeter. This time then became Freddie’s

personal goal.

Running with an experienced runner aiming for a similar pace, he took on the challenge on Saturday.

“I was on my third lap, and I knew he’d finished. What’s he done this time?” Clive recalls asking. “He says: ‘I’m not telling you’.”

After Clive finished his run, Freddie told him, he’d done it in the 21 minutes and three seconds time.

“Me being me, I burst into tears. When we got confirmation, I just saw this big smile on his face,” said Clive.

With support from Clive and dad, Mark, Freddie next aims to run a sub-21 minute time at a Rother Valley pacing event on Saturday.

While clarifying that he never puts “any pressure on” him and “if he wants to go for it, he can go for it” - Clive believes that he can do it.

Getting into running in his fifties has also helped Clive get through some “really, really dark times”.

Alongside losing daughter Faye, he also became a carer for his wife Jayne, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015, aged just 52. Jayne passed away in June 2023.

A member of the Steel City Striders group, he ran the London Marathon earlier that year and raised more than £32,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

He also hosts an annual golf day which also supports St Luke’s hospice, which looked after Faye, so far raising around £10,000.

“It keeps me going, keeps me focused and other people will eventually benefit from it, and it just keeps Faye’s and Jayne’s memories alive,” he said.

Clive added he encourages others to take part in park runs for the “buzz” you get out of it and “the friendships and support you get”.

“You don’t have to run it, you can walk it. It’s spending that quality time with your sons or daughters, or your grandparents, your aunts and your uncles. Just get out there and do a park run,” he said.