How one small Sheffield charity is helping children on the other side of the world
A Sheffield charity, which provides support to young people in Kenya, has received an award for its global impact.
‘Raising Futures Kenya’ scooped the top prize at the national Foundation for Social Improvement Small Charity Big Impact Awards recently. The charity works with individuals, schools, local governments, and other NGOs to provide vulnerable young people in Kenya with better opportunities through personal guidance, counselling, business support and vocational training. Over the past year, over 800 young people have been trained in vocational and business skills, or been mentored by a Raising Futures graduate. 91 per cent of the graduates from this vocational training programme are employed, self-employed or in further education one year after graduation.
In addition to winning the award, the charity will benefit from a film to help promote their work, and can access an impact audit for their organisation from the FSI – the charity behind the award.
Pauline Broomhead CBE, CEO at FSI, said: “Small charities do amazing work, often having an impact far beyond their size, yet they often don’t receive the recognition and celebration they deserve.
“We’re delighted that ten years since the launch of ‘Small Charity Week,’ thousands of small charities have had the chance to shout about their work and get support they need.”