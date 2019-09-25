How Deborah’s ‘Boobie Babes’ are joining forces for Sheffield Hospitals Charity

Bobbie Babes

And when she did, the Sheffield woman discovered a lump. After visiting her doctor, she was diagnosed in March 2017 with a 20mm primary grade 3 invasive breast cancer.

Deborah said: “I felt numb and vulnerable, like I was going over the edge of a cliff. All I could think about was how I didn’t want to die, I couldn’t bear the thought of leaving my family behind. It was all I could think about and for a while it seemed like my future was just crumbling away.

“Thankfully when my results came back they indicated that the cancer was treatable. I was reassured by my consultant not to worry as he was confident I would be okay – so I went into fight mode.

Deborah and her friends took on a 10K for Sheffield Hospitals Charity

“I knew I could get through anything just as long as I was okay at the end of it all, and so I started to feel more positive.”

Deborah underwent a lumpectomy, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“I had amazing results from my surgery, my breast surgeon was absolutely fantastic,” says the 53-year-old.

“The chemotherapy did knock me off my feet sometimes but that’s to be expected. The radiotherapy was a breeze after everything else, but having to go to the hospital every day for three weeks was tiring to say the least.

“The care and treatment I received in the Hallamshire and Weston Park was fantastic, I feel very lucky and privileged to have these hospitals locally and I have every confidence in them.”

Two years on from her treatment, Deborah joined forces with a group of female friends, all determined to raise money for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity. Earlier this month, the women - who nicknamed themselves the ‘Boobie Babes’ – took part in the charity’s Walk for Wards 10K, to help raise funds, as well as awareness for breast cancer.

Deborah adds: “The staff I came across were caring, dedicated, professional and friendly. I will always feel indebted to the teams that supported me, which is why I want to raise money to support them.

“My family and friends provided fantastic support as well and I couldn’t have done it without them. My husband took over the house work, organised our sons and even trained so that he could flush my PICC line, change dressings and give me my injections. My friends did ironing, took me shopping, and went with me to hospital appointments.

“Thankfully I’m all clear of cancer now, there is always the risk of a future recurrence but the treatment I have had has hopefully minimised that. I'm so grateful to everyone who helped get me to this point.”