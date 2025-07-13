The current heatwave may be turning Sheffield’s gardens a parched yellow.

But back in the famous hot summer of 1976, an artist in the city was reported to have turned the grass around one of Sheffield’s parks green - by painting it with a group of children!

One Star reader reminded us of the events of 1976 by sending in a report from the Daily Telegraph that described how Sheffield’s former art education officer, Krysia Nowack, got down on her knees with a team of children to paint the blades of grass various shades of green.

Former Sheffield arts education officer Krysia Nowak (right) with pupils looking at a sculpture at Notre Dame School, Sheffield, in 2001 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Interviewed in 1986, aged 37, she said: “The gardeners went berserk!”

At the time of the interview, Krysia had been in the post for 11 years, and at the point had organised around 180 projects in the city, also including creating ‘the world’s biggest painting on a 650 yard roll of newspaper print paper, and painting trees blue.

She also described creating a nine foot chiffron rainbow over a newspaper office, which she described as causing traffic chaos before blowing off and landing on the town hall steps, before a man ran off with it.

When she went to a talk on ‘horses in art’, she arrived dressed as a horse, borrowing a costume from a theatre.

However, she also described how some of her ambitious projects failed. Apparently, an attempt to have 200 umbrellas opened out on a park lawn failed because she only managed to persuade people to lend her 40 umbrellas.