A Barnsley woman who won more than £1 million on the lottery has used the money to help power her way to bodybuilding glory.

Hannah Hallsworth, 35, won £1,017,166 on Lotto with her then partner, Lee Hallsworth in November 2008.

She said the money gave her the freedom to focus on bodybuilding, and she went on to achieve third place in Britain in 2018 in the Ultimate Athlete contest.

Hannah Hallsworth, from Barnsley, won £1,017,166 on a Lotto draw in November 2008 with her then partner, Lee Hallsworth, when she was 19. Photo: Rankin | Rankin

She is now the director of Phoenix Fitness Bootcamps and is a personal trainer at Evolution Gym Sheffield.

Hannah and Lee’s winning choice of numbers was inspired by birthdays and by Lee’s love of motorsports.

Before the win, Hannah was a checkout girl and studied performing arts at De Montfort University. She now has a baby boy.

She said: “I was 19 and in my second year at De Montfort University when I won. I qualified as a personal trainer, which I still do on a part-time basis, and then thanks to the freedom and security that my win afforded me I started competing in the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation.”

Winners who between them scooped more than £190 million are pictured together to celebrate 30 years of the National Lottery. They include Ray Wragg, from Sheffield, back row, and Barnsley's Hannah Hallsworth, front row, far left. Photo: Rankin | Rankin

Last week, two South Yorkshire lottery winners worth a combined £8.6m featured in a landmark photoshoot to mark 30 years of the National Lottery.

They posed with 28 other National Lottery millionaires from the last three decades to celebrate the birthday and share their life-changing stories.

The first National Lottery tickets went on sale on November 14, 1994, and there have been 7,400 millionaires created since the first draw with £95 billion given out in prizes.

Celebrity photographer, Rankin, who has photographed Queen Elizabeth II and the Rolling Stones, gathered the 30 winners, worth more than £190m, at his London studio.

Ray Wragg won £7,649,520 on Lotto in January 2000 with his late partner Barbara. They bought their winning ticket at a local supermarket and have been named the “nicest lottery winners ever”. Photo: Rankin | Rankin

One of these winners was Sheffield’s Ray Wragg who won £7,649,520 on Lotto in January 2000 with his late partner Barbara.

They bought their winning ticket at a local supermarket and have been named the “nicest lottery winners ever”.

The couple once paid £12,000 for war veterans to revisit the WWII battlefield of Monte Cassino and took 250 local school children on an all expenses paid trip to see Disney on Ice.

They even sold their council home at a discount to first-time buyers.

Ray said: “Winning the National Lottery has totally changed my life and the lives of those around me too! It has also bought me time to support charities which are close to my heart. Without the win I would never have been able to do all I can today!

“We gave £5.5 million away to family and friends, hospitals and good causes. It has been a whirlwind – but one incredible whirlwind! And we cannot believe it is 30 years since the first ticket was sold – and we were there on that first day! And are still buying tickets today!”

Rankin said: “I am extremely lucky that I get to meet and work with extraordinary people, from famous actors and models through to NHS nurses. I remember when The National Lottery first started and it was intriguing to meet the real winners and hear their stories and experiences.

“They are normal people who have had an extraordinary thing happen to them, transforming their lives. That is what we set out to capture.”