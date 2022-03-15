UK citizens are being asked if they can lend a hand to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict by giving them shelter in their homes.

This follows a u-turn by the government, after Home Secretary Priti Patel initially insisted that no Ukrainian refugees would be allowed into the country without a valid visa.

The government have been accused of “dragging their heels” in response to the crisis, with many in the Labour Party believing they have acted too slowly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is set to welcome Ukranian refugees - and people in Sheffield could be eligible for a £350 monthly payment for helping refugees in need of shelter.

What is the Homes for Ukraine scheme?

The scheme, entitled “Homes for Ukraine”, was announced by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up and Housing and Communities (Michael Gove) on March 14.

Phase one of the scheme will commence on March 18, which will allow those willing to house refugees to nominate a named individual or family to take into their care.

To begin, only those with “known connections” to Ukrainian refugees will be able to take them in. However, Mr Gove also promised that the scheme will “rapidly expand in a phased way”.

Can you get paid to accomodate Ukrainian refugees?

When a sponsor takes a refugee in, they must continue to provide accommodation for them for at least six months, the government states.

Additionally, sponsors taking in refugees will be granted a tax-free £350 payment each month.

Who is eligible to take in a refugee?

To be eligible to take in a refugee, you must first go through a vetting process to make sure that you would be able to look after them sufficiently.

Charities, religious groups and other community groups are helping to create connections for willing sponsors who do not have a “known connection” fleeing Ukraine. Ukrainians arriving in the UK as refugees will be given three year leave to remain, including unfettered access to the NHS, employment opportunities and state benefits.

How many Ukranian refugees will come to the UK?

Moreover, there is currently no limit on the amount of refugees that will be allowed into the UK as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Mr Gove stated that “tens of thousands” of Ukrainians could potentially enter the country. As of the time of writing, upwards of two million people residing in Ukraine have fled the country, seeking refuge elsewhere.