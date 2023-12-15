Hospital staff receive generous thank you from patient’s wife
Hospital staff have been gifted a Pete McKee painting and a wireless speaker as a thank you from a patient’s wife for the care they gave to her late husband.
The heartfelt donation was made to the Surgical Outpatients Department by Mrs Diane Smith who looked after Emlyn Smith before he sadly passed away.
Mr David Ralston, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, who Diane particularly wanted to thank, said the immensely generous gift would brighten the environment for patients and staff for a long time to come.
The framed Pete McKee print will hang alongside other colourful artwork from local artists in the department’s main corridor whilst the wireless speaker will improve the sound quality of music patients can listen to in the waiting room.
The art print, which depicts an elderly gentleman and child celebrating in a carefree way, had been specially chosen by Mrs Smith, who told hospital staff she wanted to share a piece that captured the spirit of her husband’s personality.”
Mr David Ralston, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a very thoughtful gift which will make the outpatient waiting area even nicer for our patients. The artwork will provide much-needed distraction and light relief, as well as a topic of conversation for patients. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mrs Smith for her kind gift and for thinking of others at a time of personal loss. It is very much appreciated by all the staff here.”
The Surgical Outpatients Department holds a vast array of outpatient clinics with different specialities. Patients receive initial appointments and follow-up care for wound care, dressings and plastic surgery without the need for an overnight stay. The team consists of doctors, nurses, support workers and admin and reception staff.