If you’re going to deliver Christmas food parcels, you’d may as well do it in true festive style!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every month, St Luke’s Hospice delivers around 40 parcels of food and drink to home-based patients, free of charge.

The parcels contain items such as homemade smoothies, soups, fresh fruit, fresh bread, fruit juices and cake tray bakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food parcels are an excellent resource for people who have difficulty swallowing or have nutritional issues - and they’re useful too for those patients who perhaps aren’t able to get out to the shops.

Amanda and Zoe received a warm welcome - even dressed as snowmen!

It’s now become a Christmas tradition that Amanda Tagg and Zoe Ready, who make the weekly deliveries, complete their Christmas rounds in suitably festive attire.