Hospice snowmen get warm welcome as they deliver festive parcels
Every month, St Luke’s Hospice delivers around 40 parcels of food and drink to home-based patients, free of charge.
The parcels contain items such as homemade smoothies, soups, fresh fruit, fresh bread, fruit juices and cake tray bakes.
The food parcels are an excellent resource for people who have difficulty swallowing or have nutritional issues - and they’re useful too for those patients who perhaps aren’t able to get out to the shops.
It’s now become a Christmas tradition that Amanda Tagg and Zoe Ready, who make the weekly deliveries, complete their Christmas rounds in suitably festive attire.
And even though they were dressed as snowmen for this year’s drop offs, they were guaranteed a warm welcome at every home on the route.