Horse rider organises safety event due to 'worrying' accident figures on our roads

Bekki Brearley, 27, is calling on other riders to take part in the Pass Wide and Slow Ride 2021 on Sunday, September 19 – a series of rides to highlight the importance of road safety around horses.

Events are taking place across Derbyshire, including Dronfield, to raise awareness of the fact close to two horses die on the country’s roads every week.

Bekki, from Ripley, is organising an event which will start at Asherfields Farm, Pentrich, and passes along the roads and bridleways of the area.

Bekki Brearley, with three of her ponies Beau, Loki and Jester, is organising an event on horse rider safety in Derbyshire.

“I have owned and ridden horses most of my life, and a lot of that has been riding on the roads,” Bekki said.

“As the years have moved on the roads have become busier and bridleways are disappearing.

"With this comes an increase in incidents.

"Vehicles drive too close and/or too fast to the horse and rider, drivers are not adhering to hand signals and there are a few occasions of verbal abuse.

"I believe a majority of these incidents happen because drivers don't understand the know-how on passing horse and rider safely.

"With the statistics from The British Horse Society (BHS), incidents seem to be increasing and those are only numbers from what is reported to them.

"These figures are worrying.”

A total of 1,037 road incidents a year involving horses were reported to the British Horse Society (BHS) last year – a 23 per cent increase from the previous year.

Bekki said: “Other riders are welcome to join us but numbers are limited. There will be rosettes and cake after the ride for those taking part.

“I would to say thank you to Asherfields Farm for allowing the event to be held at their premises.”

In the north of Derbyshire, another ride is taking place from Stubley Hollow Farm, Dronfield, at 11am, organised by local rider Terri Amber.

To take part, email Bekki at [email protected] or contact her via Facebook event.

For more information about rides across Derbyshire, visit the BHS website.