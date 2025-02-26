Saturday night was the end of an era for Liam O’Shea’s Hope Works, as the club hosted its final night before closing for good.

The event ran over two nights last weekend, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February, with the last line-up including Sheffield local DJs such as 96 back, Danille Lunar and Chris Duckenfield.

Liam O’Shea is the curator and founder of Hope Works, as well as running Sheffield’s well-loved No Bounds festival which runs every October.

He also closed Hope Works’ final night under his stage name Lo Shea, playing the club for the last time from 3-4am.

Hope Works has now closed (Photo: @lili_takesflickis)

The iconic venue on Sussex Road opened its doors in 2012 in a former WW1 gun barrel factory and was named as one of DJ Clubs’ Top 100 clubs in the world in 2021.

In a statement on Instagram, Mr O’Shea said of their closing: “I thank you all from the bottom of our hearts, this has been the greatest privilege of my life to grow Hope Works into what it has become. It’s always been about the people and the art…together…as one…

“Thank you for all your support and love over the years. I’ve tried my best for the scene here always, I hope you can follow me as I take No Bounds forwards into new horizons.”

Hope Works has a capacity of 400 people and has welcomed iconic international DJs and events over the last 12 years. The club’s penultimate weekend saw event hosting company Boiler Room take over for two nights.

Danielle Lunar was one of the DJs to play Hope Work’s final night on Saturday, she said: “Hope Works has a very special place in my heart as the first underground rave venue I set foot in…

"Liam I am eternally grateful for as he as supported me throughout my music career. It is such a loss and Sheffield won’t be the same without it. It has that classic industrial feel which reflects the steel city’s culture.”

Hope Work’s closing comes at a difficult time for UK clubs, with 65 nightclubs across the country closing in 2024 according to The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

Michael Kill, the CEO of the NTIA commented on the closure of Hope Works, saying: “The loss of yet another vital venue highlights the relentless pressures facing the UK’s night-time economy. As we approach April’s financial cliff edge, compounded by tax increases from the Autumn Budget, businesses are being pushed to breaking point.

“Without urgent government intervention, we will inevitably see further closures as we move into May and the critical summer period. This is a pivotal moment for policymakers to step up and support a sector that is integral to culture, community, and the economy.”

Although Sheffield has lost Hope Works, Mr O’Shea is still a huge part of the city’s music scene, with his focus now being on No Bounds Festival, which will run from the 10 – 12 October across various different Sheffield and Rotherham venues this year.