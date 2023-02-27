The Minister for Immigration visited the Sheffield Home Office to mark one year since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war - which has caused millions of Ukrainians to flee their country.

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on into its second year, hundreds of UK visas are still being issued each week to offer displaced Ukrainian refugees a home through the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family schemes.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has praised the efforts of the Home Office for carrying out “one of the most significant humanitarian schemes” in the history of the UK, with more than 220,000 visas issued since the launch of the schemes in March last year.

“I'm incredibly proud of everything that's been achieved by the Home Office staff here in Sheffield,” he said.

“The Home Office staff have played an absolutely integral part in creating the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine family visa schemes, which have enabled 220,000 visas to be issued, and 160,000 for individuals to come to the UK so far.

“That's one of the most significant humanitarian schemes that this country has ever done, and it wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of the local people here who have issued those visas and taken such care in making it possible.”

The Government announced in December that it will be extending its ‘thank you payments’ to each person that sponsors a Ukrainian individual or household for another 12 months, which is a £350 monthly payment, or £500 if the Ukrainian has been in the country for a year.

Reports have shown that some Ukrainian sponsorship has broken down, leaving over 2,500 households presenting as homeless in England since arriving through the scheme, and the figures are expected to rise.

Mr Jenrick said the Government is now urging UK sponsors to ‘rematch’ with a Ukrainian household already in the UK, in order to control the rising figures of homelessness.