Home of Football: Beer and lager launched to fund world class visitor attraction in Sheffield

Campaigners for a world class visitor attraction in Sheffield to highlight and celebrate the birthplace of football are set to launch a new beer and lager to help fund their efforts.
By Claire Lewis
Published 18th Jun 2023, 06:56 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 06:59 BST

Trustees from the Sheffield Home of Football charity have teamed with the Little Mesters Brewing Co at Meadowhead, to produce a pale ale and lager named ‘Sheffield Home of Football’.

Andy Kershaw, one of the new trustees said: “It’s great to be involved in setting up ’Sheffield the Home of Football’ as a registered charity and joining the board of trustees.

“We have an amazing vision for Sheffield with a world-class visitor attraction along with a range of educational activities to engage, inspire and involve people in raising the awareness of and celebrating Sheffield’s rich history and current activity as the world home of football.

It is hoped a new beer and lager brewed in Sheffield will help fund plans for a visitor attraction to celebrate the city as the birthplace of footballIt is hoped a new beer and lager brewed in Sheffield will help fund plans for a visitor attraction to celebrate the city as the birthplace of football
“This embrace the arts, literature, music, culture, history, geography and with people of all ages and cultures, there’s an appetite for this from all over the world.”

The chair of the charity’s trustees, Councillor Denise Fox, joined with former international Referee Keith Hackett and Sheffield Council’s Heritage Champion, Councillor Janet Ridler, to pour in the hops as part of the brewing process.

The beer and lager will be launched at a special event to be announced soon.

The world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, was formed in the city in 1857 and the rules of the game were drawn up here the following year.

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium is renowned as being the oldest in the world, dating back to 1855.

