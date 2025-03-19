Mitzi, a little dog who was found ‘home alone’ after her owner’s passing, is said to be “craving company” in a rescue centre.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, said they “squeezed her in as an emergency” following the death of her owner and she’s “understandably quite upset right now, and is craving company.”

The charity said: “As we all know, Staffys don’t do well in kennels at the best of times as they just love their humans so much.

“We would love to find her a local foster home to give her all the love and comfort she needs right now whilst we get her ready for rehoming.

“We don’t know too much about Mitzi, but what we can tell you is that she’s the most adorable tubby little Brindle barrell of a tiny Staffy princess who is approx three years old, with big brown eyes that do what only Staffy eyes can do - totally melt your heart.”

To find out more and to donate towards the veterinary treatment she receives before she is rehomed, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’s website or Facebook page.

