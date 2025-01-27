Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield is today marking Holocaust Memorial Day on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

More than a million peopole were killed at the camp, most of whom were Jews, murdered as part of the genocide committed by the Nazis.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Bosnian genocide, which remains the largest mass murder in Europe since the Second World War.

Holocaust survivors Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines MBE and Liesel Carter BEM are helped to light the World Peace Flame candle by Lord Mayor Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung (right) during a Holocaust Memorial Day event in Leeds. A Holocaust Memorial Day is taking place at Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield on Monday, January 27, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | PA

Holocaust Memorial Day is a time too to remember the Roma people and other groups killed by the Nazis during the Second World War, and other genocides that have taken place more recently, including in Cambodia and Darfur.

Sheffield City Council is holding an event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day today, Monday, January 27, from 5.30pm to 7pm, at Cutlers’ Hall.

As well as remembering all those who have lost their lives over the years, the event will focus on this year’s theme, which is ‘for a brighter future’.

There will be a series of speeches and readings, civic speakers and community speakers. There will also be a period of silence, and the statement of commitment for Holocaust Memorial Day will be read out. The event is open to all to attend.

Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt said: “Holocaust Memorial Day gives us the opportunity to come together to remember the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides, who faced unimaginable atrocities.

“It is a moment to renew our commitment to speak out against the denial and distortion of the Holocaust and genocide, to protect the vulnerable and to stand up to injustice and hate.

“Learning from and about the Holocaust and more recent genocides is vitally important as we strive to do all we can to ensure our future is free from oppression, hatred, racism and persecution.”

Sheffield City Council has also contributed to 80 Candles for 80 Years, a nationwide arts and education project launched by Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

It has designed one of 80 candleholders, each highlighting the life of an individual or a community persecuted by the Nazis, which will form a digital exhibition.

Sheffield’s candleholder was created following workships facilitated by Ignite Imaginations with members of the Reform Jewish Congregation and Muslim members of the Dialogue Society.

The digital exhibition is being launched with a film that will be premiered at the UK HMD ceremony in central London on 27 January 2025 to a live audience.

Following a grant from The Claims Conference, the project now will include a touring exhibition across the UK from March 2025.