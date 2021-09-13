Hollywood star Tom Cruise returns back in village near Sheffield as Mission Impossible cameras roll again

The A-lister turned up at Darlton Quarry in a helicopter to watch a railway carriage being pushed off the edge of a cliff to plunge into a specially created lake below.

And having watched the stunt being filmed at the quarry, close to Stoney Middleton in the Peak District, he headed down the bottom to the quarry to take selfies of himself standing on top of the carriage.

Pictures show him arriving in his helicopter, and standing on the set with the director, as well as a railway carriage plunging into the quarry.

Drones and a helicopter with a camera had buzzed around the area ahead of filming, preparing to take part in the shoot, which took place on Friday.

At the end of last month, the actor had been in the area as the crew filmed a locomotive going over the edge of the former quarry.

Production on Mission Impossible 7 has been hit by delays due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie is belatedly set for release next year.

As well as Mr Cruise, it will also feature actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, along with Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny.

Nearby resident Richard Bowring said: “They’ve created a lake with Alpine trees at the bottom of the quarry. Because it’s only a small village everyone’s talking about it round here. It’s been really exciting.”

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor

1. Sheer drop The railway carriage is dropped into the quarry Photo: Richard Bowring Photo Sales

2. Splashdown The railway carriage lands in the water, creating a splash Photo: Richard Bowring Photo Sales

3. Star arrival Tom Cruise arriving by helicopter Photo: RIchard Bowring Photo Sales

4. In the trees The railway carriage in the trees at the foot of the cliff Photo: Richard Bowring Photo Sales