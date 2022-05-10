It is 40 years ago today, Tuesday, May 10, that the stricken HMS Sheffield sank while it was being towed away from the Falklands.
Six days earlier, on May 4, 1982, the 4,100-ton destroyer had been struck by an Exocet missile fired from an Argentine fighter bomber during the Falklands War, killing 20 crew members and injuring many more.
HMS Sheffield: City centre comes to a standstill during ceremony held to mark 40 years since sinking of Royal Navy ship
The 40th anniversary of the tragedy was marked in Sheffield with a ceremony last Wednesday.
On the same day, a new memorial commissioned by the HMS Sheffield Association Committee was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Burton-on-Trent.
It is a place of remembrance for those lost in action that fateful day but also celebrates the service of all those who served on the three ships, a cruiser, a destroyer and a frigate, that have borne the name HMS Sheffield.