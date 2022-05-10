It is 40 years ago today, Tuesday, May 10, that the stricken HMS Sheffield sank while it was being towed away from the Falklands.

Six days earlier, on May 4, 1982, the 4,100-ton destroyer had been struck by an Exocet missile fired from an Argentine fighter bomber during the Falklands War, killing 20 crew members and injuring many more.

HMS Sheffield: City centre comes to a standstill during ceremony held to mark 40 years since sinking of Royal Navy ship

The union flag flying at half-mast above Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday, May 10, marking the 40th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Sheffield

The 40th anniversary of the tragedy was marked in Sheffield with a ceremony last Wednesday.

On the same day, a new memorial commissioned by the HMS Sheffield Association Committee was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Burton-on-Trent.