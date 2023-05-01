A newly recruited band 3 prison officer at HMP Lindholme working 39 hours a week will now earn £30,702 a year, with the potential for that to rise to £32,328 within three years, and be entitled to a civil service pension.

Michael Rowles, who already works as a prison officer at HMP Lindholme, has encouraged people to apply. The 55-year-old, from Goole, spent the first 30 years of his career in the shipping trade in a desk-based role but made the switch around four years ago as he was looking for a new challenge.

He said: “I was excited by the prospect of taking on a role that was totally different to anything I had done before. The application process was really easy. I started as an operation support grade (OSG) for a few months before progressing to a prison officer. The role has its challenges as we’re working with complex people, but that’s why it’s so important to build mutual trust and respect with the prisoners.

“Building these positive relationships is my favourite part of the role as it’s where we can really help prisoners take positive steps towards rehabilitation. Being a prison officer is a multi-faceted role, where you’ll have an excellent network of support from colleagues to help you navigate your career in the service.You need to be a well-rounded and resilient person, but it’s the best job I’ve ever had.”

HMP Lindholme is a category C training prison for men, which holds more than 1,000 prisoners. Officers are tasked with keeping people safe inside, while also ensuring ex-offenders leave with the skills and experience needed to secure a job. No qualifications are needed to become a prison officer, with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making, care and understanding being the key attributes required.

HMP Lindholme was recently at the centre of a major investigation into what was described as ‘one of the most significant and complex prison conspiracies in the country’, after police were informed that drugs and other unlawful items including lock knives were being smuggled into the prison.

Rob Kellett, governor at HMP Lindholme, said: “We have a fantastic team of staff at HMP Lindholme and they do incredible work every day. Prison Officers play an essential role in making a positive impact in vulnerable people’s lives. Working as part of a close-knit and supportive team, all helping to rehabilitate prisoners and reduce reoffending, is what makes this challenging, but rewarding, job so important.

“This job isn’t just about locking and unlocking doors. Prison officers play an essential role in changing the lives of those in custody. That is why it is so important that we have officers from all backgrounds who can be positive role models for the prisoners here. This recruitment drive is an opportunity for you to invest in your future. The role can be challenging, but it is also rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance.”