History made as Sheffield’s first ever competative school girls football team is formed
Over 85 girls trialled for a place in the 15-strong tream, which competes in the Under 12 age group.
The players represent schools from all across Sheffield including Handsworth Grange, All Saints, Forge Valley, Ecclesfield and Tapton.
Thr team recently secured the Yorkshire Federation league championship playing girls representative teams from Barnsley, Rotherham, East Riding, Doncater and Salford.
The team has also reached the semi-final of the English Schools Football Association Champions Cup, which will be held at Jubilee Sports Ground, Clayewheels Lane, on Saturday, March 23 at 12.30pm.
Girls and women’s football has experienced a huge surge in popularity over recent years, with the success of the England Lionesses winning the Euros in 2022 largely responsible.
Killamarsh-born Millie Bright, the Lionesses’ vice-captain and Chelsea defender, 28, is a huge role model for many young female footballers.
She started out in football wearing the navy blue strip with flashes of yellow at the sides worn by her Sunday League team, Killamarsh Dynamos.
But she was spotted by scouts at Sheffield United, and it was the Blades who first started to develop her as a player. From there, she moved to Doncaster Belles, then Chelsea, eventually securing her spot in the England team.