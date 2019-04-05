Historic Sheffield venue The Harley has announced shock closure with immediate effect

A much loved Sheffield pub has been forced to close its doors with immediate effect.

Owners of The Harley announced the shock decision on its Facebook page on Friday.

The Harley

The club said its immediate closure was down to mounting financial pressures which meant the business was no longer viable.

The statement said: “The Harley, over the years, has been a beacon for new music, bands, and grassroots promoters and a home for the fantastic independent restaurant, Twisted Burger Company.”

The statement has reassured fans of the venue that the ‘it is not the end’ for Twisted Burger Company and more news is due to follow.

The statement continued: “In relation to any future events, we will be working with local promoters to move them.

“Our events and music department, and key promoters, have begun working on a new city centre event space which will be announced very soon.

“The venue may have come to an end, but the memories will live on.”