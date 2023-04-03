Historic Sheffield building set to become home to quirky family history pop up café

A vacant unit on Bank Street in Sheffield city centre has been selected to house a family history pop-up café .

‘Findmypast’ is a UK based genealogy service aimed at providing customers with an insight into their heritage. It is home to an ever-growing collection of records that can help people find ancestors and long-lost family members.

In line with the playful twist on their name, ‘Findmypasty’ pop up cafés will offer customers hot drinks and traditional pasties this May onwards. The shops will serve various types of pasties including meat, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, and will be sold alongside coffee and tea.

The new pop up cafés are designed especially for family history lovers, to welcome both experienced researchers and help newbies get started on their family tree.

Touch screens will be installed across the cafés with free access to expert hints and tips, content and leading tree building software to help users get further with their family history faster than ever before.

The Sheffield pop up café will host an array of Yorkshire records and historical newspapers.

Mary McKee, head of content Publishing Operations at Findmypast, said: “This is an exciting new venture for Findmypast and we can’t wait to see if this trial will be a success. The Findmypasty pop-up shops will give even more people the chance to discover their ancestors’ stories to help shape their future.

“We’ve chosen this area of Sheffield for its rich and colourful history, and we hope those surroundings will inspire people to delve into our records. I’d encourage everyone in the local area to pop by for a spot of lunch and bring along your family history research – it’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon. I heartily recommend the vegetarian option: it’s a delight!”