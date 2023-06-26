Hillsborough to come back to life

The Hillsborough and Owlerton History Group have been given a grant of £40,180 to research, develop and preserve the social history of the area in the 1930s and 1940s.

The amazing discovery of the films provide a rare and valuable resource

The two-year project – which took nearly 18 months to develop – was inspired following the chance discovery of four cinefilms from the era that provide a fascinating insight into the area in the period.

The films underpin the new project and provide a rare glimpse into life in the interwar and post-war period.

Knowledge from the films will form the basis for further research into local history and industry as part of the project. Volunteers will also be recruited to record stories from people that can still remember the area in the pre-WW2/post-WW2 period.

Local schools will be involved in the project which is aiming to bring the area’s fascinating social heritage to a far wider audience.

Jenny Morton, chair of the group, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The content of the four cinefilms have opened the door to this fascinating period - this award will truly allow us to bring it back to life and create a legacy for future generations.”

The project will culminate in an exhibition and publishing of two books.

