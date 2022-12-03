The transforming rocket toy was sent up to 120,000ft by the city’s Sent into Space organisation, based near the Parkway, which launches items using stratospheric balloons powered by hydrogen gas. The toy, inspired by the animated children's show, made a cosmic journey to beyond the Earth's atmosphere, into outer space and back, BBC Studios has said.

Its journey was engineered as part of the Hey Duggee Space Week, and the mission will be presented by astrophysicist and comedian Dr Josie Peters. The toy was launched from a green space site in Attercliffe, travelling for an hour-and-a-half and ascending through the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures show the Duggee Rocket floating above the Earth, before parachuting smoothly back down and landing near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

A children’s toy Hey Duggee rocket has made the journey from Sheffeld into space. It is pictured in space after its launch from a site in Attercliffe. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

“As Hey Duggee puts fun and a 'have a go' attitude at the heart of learning, we couldn't resist this opportunity to send the transforming space rocket toy into orbit and ignite young imaginations on the wonder of space,” said Harriet Newby-Hill, of VIP Marketing, Kids & Family at BBC Studios.

Hey Duggee Space Week runs until December 5, and Dr Peters will share further facts on the mission. To send the Duggee Rocket into orbit sustainably, BBC Studios partnered with Sent Into Space.

Advertisement Hide Ad