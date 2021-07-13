Hero’s welcome for Sheffield Euro 2020 hero Harry Maguire from his loved ones

This was the hero’s welcome received by Sheffield-born England star Harry Maguire as he returned to be back his loved ones after his star performces in Euro 2020.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:08 pm
Harry Magure with family and friends at his party. PIcture: Instagram
Harry Magure with family and friends at his party. PIcture: Instagram

His family celebrated with him with a party including personal decorations and chefs cooking burgers, after he and the team took the country to the brink of footballing glory.

The defender’s, fiancée Fern Hawkins, shared pctures on Instagram

Harry said on his own Instagram: “Great to be back home with my friends and family. Thanks for your support as always.”

Fiancée Fern Hawkins put pictures of the party on Intagram
