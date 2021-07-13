Hero’s welcome for Sheffield Euro 2020 hero Harry Maguire from his loved ones
This was the hero’s welcome received by Sheffield-born England star Harry Maguire as he returned to be back his loved ones after his star performces in Euro 2020.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:08 pm
His family celebrated with him with a party including personal decorations and chefs cooking burgers, after he and the team took the country to the brink of footballing glory.
The defender’s, fiancée Fern Hawkins, shared pctures on Instagram
Harry said on his own Instagram: “Great to be back home with my friends and family. Thanks for your support as always.”