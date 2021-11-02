Hero police officers rescue 'family and tiny baby' from burning flat fire

PC Emma Addis and PC Luke Bugdol were attending an incident in Masbrough, Rotherham, in August 2020 when PC Addis noticed smoke billowing from the stairwell of a nearby block of flats – the officers ran over and located a fire outside the door of a ground-floor flat.

They attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers from their vehicles, but it had no effect. In poor visibility and choking on the smoke, the officers continued up to the landing, attempting to get occupants out of the first-floor flat.

PC Bugdol forced open the door to the flat and safely evacuated the occupants – a woman, her four-week-old baby and two other children – by protecting them with towels. PC Addis carried the baby and escorted the woman, while PC Bugdol carried both older children over his shoulders. The woman and her children were unharmed.

Two South Yorkshire Police officers have been nominated for a bravery award after rescuing a woman and her three children from a flat fire.

Both officers suffered the effects of smoke inhalation and were triaged by paramedics at the scene and given pure oxygen before being taken to the hospital, where they were given more oxygen and had their bloods taken.

South Yorkshire Police Federation chairman Steve Kent said: “What heroes our colleagues are. Police officers are much more than crime fighters, and once again, this incident clearly demonstrates this – running towards the danger to save people’s lives.

“Emma and Luke selflessly rushed into a smoke-filled building to save a family, including a tiny baby. They were physically sick following the incident, so it shows the toll such acts can have on officers and what we do for the public we serve.

“Well done to both officers for their courageous actions. We are very proud of them, and they are worthy nominees for The National Bravery Awards.”

As well as being nominated for The National Bravery Awards, both officers received the South Yorkshire Police Force Award for Bravery 2020 and the Rotherham District Commander’s Commendation 2020.

The National Police Bravery Awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.