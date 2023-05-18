News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’

Hero police officer broke through ice to help woman pull dogs from frozen lake at South Yorkshire beauty spot

A heroic police officer broke through the ice at a frozen lake in South Yorkshire to help a woman pull her dogs to safety.

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th May 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:35 BST

PC Jamie Walker leapt to the rescue when he spotted someone waving for help in the distance at Silverwood Nature Reserve in Rotherham in December 2022, on what was one of the coldest days that winter. The off-road motorbike officer dashed to the lake, where he saw a woman seven metres out in the water.

Without a thought for his safety, he rushed in to help recover her two stricken pugs who had fallen through the ice. PC Walker waded in up to his waist and grabbed one of the dogs, which was frantically treading water in a hole in the ice. He then returned to help the woman who was holding the other dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His gallantry that day has been recognised with a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Award.

Most Popular
PC Jamie Walker waded into a frozen lake at Silverwood Nature Reserve in Rotherham to help a woman rescue her two dogs who had fallen into the water. The remarkable courage he showed that day has been recognised with a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Award.PC Jamie Walker waded into a frozen lake at Silverwood Nature Reserve in Rotherham to help a woman rescue her two dogs who had fallen into the water. The remarkable courage he showed that day has been recognised with a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Award.
PC Jamie Walker waded into a frozen lake at Silverwood Nature Reserve in Rotherham to help a woman rescue her two dogs who had fallen into the water. The remarkable courage he showed that day has been recognised with a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Award.

He said: “My first thought was that somebody was in trouble in the water, so I rode up as fast as I could, dropped the bike on the ground and I ran up to the lakeside. It was at that point then that I realised that she was trying to rescue the dog.

“The ice was quite thick and I had to crunch it to get through. One of the pugs was underwater and I knew I had to help her. She was so concerned about the dogs and I’m a dog lover, so you just do what you think is the right thing at the time.”

PC Walker was wearing full motorbike kit at the time, including boots, body armour and plastic knee pads, which made wading through the ‘horrendously’ cold water even more of a challenge. Having rescued the dogs, he tipped the water from his boots and returned to work, finishing the remaining five hours of his shift in his sodden gear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Kent, chairman of South Yorkshire Police Federation, said: “As police officers, we are expected to protect life and limb. It takes a lot to wade into a freezing cold lake, especially given that cold water shock can be so perilous. This was a kind and courageous act, and the public should be grateful for officers like Jamie who step up where others would not.”

PC Walker will attend the South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday, May 25, when a winner will be announced who will travel to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July.

Related topics:South YorkshireRotherhamLondon