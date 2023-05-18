PC Jamie Walker leapt to the rescue when he spotted someone waving for help in the distance at Silverwood Nature Reserve in Rotherham in December 2022, on what was one of the coldest days that winter. The off-road motorbike officer dashed to the lake, where he saw a woman seven metres out in the water.

Without a thought for his safety, he rushed in to help recover her two stricken pugs who had fallen through the ice. PC Walker waded in up to his waist and grabbed one of the dogs, which was frantically treading water in a hole in the ice. He then returned to help the woman who was holding the other dog.

His gallantry that day has been recognised with a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Award.

He said: “My first thought was that somebody was in trouble in the water, so I rode up as fast as I could, dropped the bike on the ground and I ran up to the lakeside. It was at that point then that I realised that she was trying to rescue the dog.

“The ice was quite thick and I had to crunch it to get through. One of the pugs was underwater and I knew I had to help her. She was so concerned about the dogs and I’m a dog lover, so you just do what you think is the right thing at the time.”

PC Walker was wearing full motorbike kit at the time, including boots, body armour and plastic knee pads, which made wading through the ‘horrendously’ cold water even more of a challenge. Having rescued the dogs, he tipped the water from his boots and returned to work, finishing the remaining five hours of his shift in his sodden gear.

Steve Kent, chairman of South Yorkshire Police Federation, said: “As police officers, we are expected to protect life and limb. It takes a lot to wade into a freezing cold lake, especially given that cold water shock can be so perilous. This was a kind and courageous act, and the public should be grateful for officers like Jamie who step up where others would not.”