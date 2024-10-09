Hero in a Half Shell Michael boosts his hospice fundraising total
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michelle was a patient at St Luke’s as she came to the end of her long fight against cancer.
And it was as a personal tribute to her that Michael, who lives in Grenoside, began to raise funds for the hospice, usually dressed in a turtle shell inspired by the couple’s private joke – Michael always referred to his wife as ‘Mi Shell.’
Michael’s 2024 fundraising programme included taking part in the St Luke’s abseil as well as completing a sponsored walk from Whitby to Scarborough and then competing in the Sheffield 10k – with all three events raising £3,050 and bringing his overall total to more than £13,000.
“Michael really does represent the true spirit of fundraising for St Luke’s,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna Kirk.
“The continued support he shows us every year really does make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and, even more than that, we are proud that Michael is a true St Luke’s ambassador.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.