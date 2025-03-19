A man has been hailed a “hero” after saving a woman trapped in her burning home in Sheffield.

Joe Coleman, aged 33, woke up just after 7am last Wednesday to see flames coming out of the windows of his neighbour’s house on Houstead Road, Darnall.

He ran to the house and saw his neighbour Dawn, who has health issues, signalling that she couldn’t find her keys to escape the blaze.

Mr Coleman, a joiner by trade, said he then made a “heat of the moment” decision and broke the door down to get Dawn out.

He said: “I don’t know what to say, I just did what I had to do.”

Five fire engines arrived at the scene a few minutes later, but the flames took over three hours to put out.

The fire began accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Dawn’s husband, Brian, a steelworker, had already left to work before the blaze broke out.

Shaun Griffiths, who also lives on the road, said: “It could have been a lot worse if Joe weren’t there.

“The house next door were all asleep in bed, so they were oblivious to it. Him doing what he did has obviously saved two families. He’s a hero.”

Mr Griffiths, 45, has since set up a GoFundMe page for donations for Brian and Dawn who are now staying in temporary accommodation.

Their home has suffered severe damage.

The fundraiser has already raised nearly £1,200 and neighbours have been donating cash, toiletries and clothes for the couple all week.

Mr Griffiths said: “It’s just stuff that you take for granted, but you do need them when you’ve lost everything.”

Brian and Dawn are regulars at The White Rose pub in Darnall, which has also set up a donation pot behind the bar.

Mr Griffiths described Brian as “a hard working bloke who’s grafted all his life as well as being Dawn’s partner and carer.”

When Mr Griffiths was 19 he suffered a brain hemorrhage and said his friends and family rallied around him then.

It was this which motivated him to start the GoFundMe for the couple now.

He said: “We don’t know Brian and Dawn much, but we all look out for each other here.

“I just think they deserve a bit of help, that’s all.”

To donate visit the GoFundMe page here.