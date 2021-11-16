Here’s why Sheffielders are among the most likely to strip down to to their undies

The city’s residents are among the most confident in the county in just their bra and pants, or their boxer shorts, according to fashion website Misguided.

The organisation’s self-confidence survey placed Sheffield third in the country for feeling confident in their undies, with 23 per cent saying they felt confident in just their underwear.

Only people in Belfast and Norwich were found to score higher.

Stunning couple in underwear posing for camera. Sheffielders are some of the most confident in the country in their underwear.

Missguided surveyed 2,000 people across the UK to discover what makes them feel most self-confident.

They also reported that UK men were 20 per cent more likely to give themselves a confidence boost by treating themselves to new underwear than women

Looking at items that do foster confidence, jeans were revealed to be the item of clothing that make the UK feel most confident - 12 per cent of the UK said wearing jeans gave them a confidence boost. This was followed closely by bras (nine per cent) and knickers (nine per cent).

One of the most surprising results was that jackets give 16 to 24-year-olds a boost in confidence, more than any other age group - one in 10 picked this item of clothing as the one that gives them the most confidence.

Lockdown has also given us the confidence to try looks we never would have worn pre pandemic, the survey found.