The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) had extended driving licences for 11 months due to coronavirus restrictions.

Photocard licences that were due to expire between February and December 2020 were extended and deemed valid, but this extension has expired.

Drivers are now being urged to check when their licence expires or face a £1,000 fine.

Here's what you need to do if you'd like to renew your driving licence.

When can I renew my licence?

According to the government website, the extension started from the date your licence was due to expire.

You will not get a new licence as part of the automatic extension and you will only get it when you renew it.

You can renew your licence online at any time before the extension ends.

Licence needs to be renewed as normal if it expires on or after January 1, 2021.

How can I renew my licence?

Drivers can renew their licences online by providing required documents such as a valid UK passport and proof of residency in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, they must pay £14 via MasterCard, Visa, Electron, or Delta debit or credit card; however, people over the age of 70 or who hold a medical short-term licence are exempted from payment.

You must also send your old photocard licence to DVLA when you get your new licences. You'll be told the address to use when you finish the application.

You must provided addresses of where you’ve lived over the last three years and your current driving licence (if you do not have your licence you must say why in your application).

You are also asked for your National Insurance number (if you know it).

You can apply online here: https://motoring.dvla.gov.uk/service/DvoConsumer.portal?_nfpb=true&_pageLabel=PRN&_nfls=false

However, you cannot apply online if your name or title has changed.

Drivers are required to renew a photocard licence every 10 years where they receive a reminder before their current licence ends.

If you’re not able to renew your licence online, there are other options available too.

How do I renew my licence by post?

Drivers can either head to the post office that deals with DVLA photocard licence renewal.

You also need to take your photocard licence if you have it and to pay a fee of £21.50.

The other option is to apply via post although it may take longer than usual to process the applications.

Drivers who opt for this option can get a 'D1 pack' of forms from a post office that deals with DVLA photocard renewal or vehicle tax.

You need to provide a recent passport type photo (without signature at the back), a current photocard licence if you have it, a cheque or postal order for £17, payable to DVLA.

No fee is needed if you have a medical short period licence or you're aged 70 or over.

You also need to include identity documents if you've changed your name.

The application can be sent to DVLA, Swansea, SA99 1DH.