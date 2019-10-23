Here's what South Yorkshire rider Dan did when Distinguised Gentleman's charity ride was cancelled
When Dan Archer’s charity ride was cancelled, he decided to take matters into his own hands.
The South Yorkshire man had been all set to join The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Sheffield last month, when it was cancelled due to severe weather warnings.
Undeterred, Dan – managing director of a local in-home care company – threw on his finest tweed and shiniest boots and set out on a solo ride across the region.
He said: “Although it was disappointing to have the official ride cancelled, I knew that I couldn’t let everyone down who had sponsored me.
“I wanted to complete the ride, so I designed my own route. It was very important for me to take part and raise funds for such a worthy cause.”
Dan jumped on his trust Harley Davidson and set off on a 70 mile journey across South Yorkshire, riding from his office in Chapeltown, around North Sheffield, and cross country back to his hometown in Barnsley.
Dan raised £1,354 for both men’s health charities: Prostate Cancer UK and the Movember Foundation.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride takes place every year all over the globe. Riders mount classic and vintage style motorcycles to raise awareness and fundraise for men’s health. Since 2010, the race has seen over a quarter of a million riders raise nearly £15m for men’s health.
Dan added: “Our fathers, partners, brothers and friends are facing a health crisis, yet it’s one that is rarely talked about. We can’t afford to stay silent.
“I feel extremely honoured to have been part of the worldwide ride. Although I’m just one of the hundreds of thousands of riders all over the globe, to be able to do it in my hometown was really rewarding.”