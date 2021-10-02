Here's how you can support Sheffield's St Lukes Hospice ahead of their 50th anniversary next month

St Luke’s offers specialist palliative care to people aged 18 and upwards throughout Sheffield who have a terminal illness. St Luke’s isn’t only for cancer patients; they also help people with other terminal illnesses, including neurological conditions such as motor neurone disease; HIV, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung conditions.

They aim to improve the lives of people with these conditions and do this by providing high quality care and support, compassion and respect

This year in October, the charity will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary of supporting people across the city and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Night Strider event in 2019.

If you are looking to get involved and raise money for the charity ahead of the anniversary, you can take part in a range of events.

Take part in the hospice’s biggest and most popular fundraising event of the year and walk, run or cycle your 10k or half marathon distance between Friday 1 October and Sunday 31 October.

Night Strider is the popular St Luke’s Hospice charity spectacular, now in its seventh year, that sees supporters heading off on either a 10k or walking half marathon challenge.

The Night Strider virtual challenge - sponsored by Pricecheck and Gripple - is free to enter, with a medal for everybody who finishes the challenge and returns their sponsorship money.

Everybody who signs up will also have the chance to buy a Night Strider T shirt for just £5 - while stocks last.

To find out more about Virtual Night Strider and how to get involved simply visit www.nightstrider.co.uk

You can also take part in the annual Festival of Light taking place on Sunday, December 5, from 5pm to 7pm.

The hospice would like people to dedicate a light and make a donation to a loved one.

There will also be food and music.