Here’s how you can donate unwanted toys at Hungry Horse pubs in Sheffield this Christmas

According to the latest research, almost a third (27%) of UK kids get bored of their new presents in under ten minutes on Christmas day.

Getting rid of the unwanted or unused toys can be a massive challenge for Brits, with a whopping 40% of parents simply throwing them away when they’re no longer wanted.

To combat this issue, Hungry Horse has announced a toy donation scheme called ‘Toy Boxing Day,’ with donated items going to charity.

Pub chain Hungry Horse has announced a new toy donation scheme and the Hardy Pick in Sheffield is taking part

Rob Calderbank, business unit director for Hungry Horse, said: “Our new Toy Boxing Day scheme is about helping those that have struggled over the past twelve months, so donations from each pub will be sent to a mixture of charities, shelters, and local organisations nominated by each pub team.

“At Hungry Horse, we are big on generosity, and whatever it is you’re able to donate on Toy Boxing Day, you can guarantee it’s going to go to someone who really needs it in your local area.”

To take part, all parents have to do is head into their local Hungry Horse with a box of unwanted Christmas presents and place them in the donation area signposted in pub. Once Boxing Day is over, all toys will be donated to a local charity nominated by each individual pub team.

The new scheme will be available in each of the 255 Hungry Horse pubs across the UK.

The Sheffield pubs taking part:

Drakehouse Mill

The Gypsy Queen

The Hardy Pick

The Sherwood