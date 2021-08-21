Here’s how you can donate to the refugees in Sheffield

The militant Islamist group seized control of major cities last week and is now said to be carrying out door-to-door searches to find those who have worked for the government or other foreign powers.

This occurred following the US government's decision to withdraw their troops beginning May 1 this year as they aim to have all their soldiers withdrawn from the South Asian country by the end of August.

The world got a glimpse of the chaotic scene in the country as grim footage of thousands of Afghans swarming the airport in Kabul in their desperate attempts to flee the country with some clinging on to a moving plane emerged.

The UK is to help resettle thousands of Afghan refugees. Picture by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images.

In response to the crisis in Kabul and to help support the evacuees, two Sheffield-based charities are now encouraging donations from members of the public.

Sheffield City of Sanctuary is an independent charity working in solidarity with people seeking sanctuary in Sheffield and people can donate through their page here: https://sheffield.cityofsanctuary.org/donate/

You can also donate to Assist Sheffield, which works with people who are seeking sanctuary and who have been refused asylum through their page here: https://www.assistsheffield.org.uk/donate-assist

The government has said the Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme will aim to allow 5,000 Afghans to settle in the UK, with the long-term goal a total of 20,000.