Gremlin is a two-year-old shy boy who, once used to his environment, likes human contact and being fussed. He is an indoor cat who need a quiet and patient home where he can settle.

Here's 6 purr-fect rescue cats looking for a loving home in Sheffield

Could you give a forever home to a cat that is being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA animal centre?

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 10:19 am

Six cats are looking for new owners who will give them the love and time that all pets need.

Steph McCawley, who is supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA, said: “Interest in adopting cats has slowed considerably in the last month or two so we are urging anyone who is considering adopting to look at a rescue centre first where we have many of deserve a second chance of happiness.”

To apply to adopt a cat go to www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

1. Donald

Donald is a very sweet and sensitive eight-month-old cat who finds new environments stressful. He is looking for a quiet home and experienced owner as an indoor pet.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Buy photo

2. Sabrina

Sabrina is an affectionate two-year-old cat who is prone to becoming anxious easily. She can be personable and loves a fuss but on her own terms.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Buy photo

3. Sebastian

Sebastian was found as a stray and is a very nervous boy, however, he has shown no aggression and spends most of his time staying out the way. He needs a quiet home with an experienced family.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Buy photo

4. Brutus

Brutus is the longest resident at the Chesterfield centre. He has found his stay stressful but after constant reassurance from the animal care staff he has come around to be a super affectionate and loving cat.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Buy photo
SheffieldChesterfield RSPCAChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2