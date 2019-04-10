Ever fancied a job serving up ice cream and getting FREE servings of everyone’s favourite chilled treat?

Well, if you’ve ever wanted a career dishing up ice cream – your dream job could be on the cards in Doncaster.

Fancy a job in Doncaster that offers free ice cream?

Ice cream parlour Scrapes, which has just opened a stall in Doncaster’s new Wool Market, is on the lookout for what it calls an ‘ice cream artist’ – with free ice creams on offer.

A post on Facebook said: “We are on the lookout for a young and enthusiastic individual to help us grow in our new venture.

“If you are that person, please pop in to see us on Tuesday or Wednesday morning from 10.30am at the New Wool Market, Doncaster.”

The successful candidate will be required to work Friday from 5pm to 9pm and Saturday from noon to 4pm – with more hours to follow.

The post added: “Exceeds National Minimum Wage and free ice creams of course.”