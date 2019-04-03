Here are the nine most viewed properties for sale in Sheffield, that include six semis...

This three-bedroom semi is for sale with Blundells, with a guide price of 140,000. On Ridgehill Avenue in Intake, S12, it includes a fitted kitchen and a conservatory, garage and gardens, and is close to shops, schools and services.
This Woodseats, S8, property, on Fraser Crescent, has a smart kitchen with access to the rear garden, and has had a new roof and boiler fitted. For sale at around 175,000 it is on sale with Chadwicks estate agents.
This three-bed semi, Tortmayns at Todwick, S26, has a corner plot and boasts a handy utility room. Extended to give plenty of space, it is for sale with Blundells, Crystal Peaks at a guide price of 150,000.